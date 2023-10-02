ARLINGTON, Texas — Do the Patriots need to feed Zeke more?

Dak Prescott apparently believes so.

After his team destroyed New England 38-3 on Sunday, the Cowboys quarterback suggested New England should give more carries to running back Ezekiel Elliott. Of course, Prescott and Elliott played together in Dallas for seven years before the latter signed with the Patriots in August.

“They need to play him more,” Prescott told reporters during a postgame news conference. “But hey, who am I?”

Story continues below advertisement

Prescott also talked about the pregame tribute for Elliott that played on AT&T Stadium’s massive video board.

“I talked to him after the game,” Prescott said. “I’m sure that he liked the tribute. I loved the tribute. Thought it was pretty cool. … It was pretty cool just to see how Jerry and the Cowboys planned that video for him. Giving him the respect and the honor he deserves. He had a great seven years here. I wouldn’t be the player that I am without him.”

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Sun 10/1, 9:09pm
New England Patriots
NE
+223
0
Sun 10/1, 4:25 PM
DAL -6 O/U 42
Matchup Stats
3
Final
nfl Odds
38
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
0
-274

Elliott carried the ball six times for 16 yards in Sunday’s loss. He also added two catches for 6 yards.

Rhamondre Stevenson once again paced the Patriots’ backfield with 14 carries for 30 yards, and in doing so continued his underwhelming start to the campaign.

Story continues below advertisement

Interestingly, Sunday began with NFL insider Ian Rapoport reporting Elliott was in line for “starter reps” against his former team. And while we don’t yet have the snap counts for the game, it looked like New England’s usage of Elliott and Stevenson mirrored that of the first three weeks.

That said, if you watched Sunday’s game, and the way Mac Jones played, you know Elliott’s snap counts are the least of the Patriots’ concerns.

More Football:

Cowboys Teammates Embrace Ezekiel Elliott’s Return With Patriots

About the Author

Dakota Randall

New England Patriots Beat Reporter for NESN.com.

Plymouth State/Boston University product from Wolfeboro, NH, who now is based in Rhode Island. Have worked at NESN since 2016, covering the Patriots since 2021. Might chat your ear off about Disney World, Halo 2, and Lord of the Rings.

More From Dakota

In This Article

Featured image via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images