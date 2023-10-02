ARLINGTON, Texas — Do the Patriots need to feed Zeke more?

Dak Prescott apparently believes so.

After his team destroyed New England 38-3 on Sunday, the Cowboys quarterback suggested New England should give more carries to running back Ezekiel Elliott. Of course, Prescott and Elliott played together in Dallas for seven years before the latter signed with the Patriots in August.

“They need to play him more,” Prescott told reporters during a postgame news conference. “But hey, who am I?”

Prescott also talked about the pregame tribute for Elliott that played on AT&T Stadium’s massive video board.

“I talked to him after the game,” Prescott said. “I’m sure that he liked the tribute. I loved the tribute. Thought it was pretty cool. … It was pretty cool just to see how Jerry and the Cowboys planned that video for him. Giving him the respect and the honor he deserves. He had a great seven years here. I wouldn’t be the player that I am without him.”

Elliott carried the ball six times for 16 yards in Sunday’s loss. He also added two catches for 6 yards.

Rhamondre Stevenson once again paced the Patriots’ backfield with 14 carries for 30 yards, and in doing so continued his underwhelming start to the campaign.

Interestingly, Sunday began with NFL insider Ian Rapoport reporting Elliott was in line for “starter reps” against his former team. And while we don’t yet have the snap counts for the game, it looked like New England’s usage of Elliott and Stevenson mirrored that of the first three weeks.

That said, if you watched Sunday’s game, and the way Mac Jones played, you know Elliott’s snap counts are the least of the Patriots’ concerns.