If you ask James Jones, Bill Belichick should “take a page out of Tom Brady’s book” and find a new NFL opportunity after a stellar run with the Patriots.

Talks of Belichick moving on from New England have never been louder than the chatter this season. That’s what happens when the Patriots only win one of their first five games and lose back-to-back contests in horrific fashion. Now in his 70s, Belichick realistically could retire if he cuts ties with New England, but if he doesn’t, Jones believes the future Pro Football Hall of Famer should take his talents out west.

“I truly believe if he got to a team like the Chargers — with a Justin Herbert — I think Bill Belichick could find a way to win,” the former NFL wide receiver said last week on FS1’s “Speak.” “Do I know if that’s a championship? I do not know. But I know that’s an opportunity to play in the playoffs from what he’s shown us. His time in New England, in my humble opinion? It’s done.”

Jones wasn’t the only ex-NFL player who floated a potential next step for Belichick amid the Patriots’ nightmarish struggles. If the Giants land the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft, Boomer Esiason could see Belichick interested in returning to New York.

Story continues below advertisement

Talking next moves for Belichick might be a fool’s errand, as it’s anyone’s guess what he wants and it’s unclear what his market around the league might like look. But at the minimum, looking ahead to life after Belichick for the Patriots no longer is an extreme measure.