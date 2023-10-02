It accounted for just two points in the most lopsided loss in Bill Belichick’s career, but the Cowboys’ trick two-point conversion on Sunday was an especially embarrassing moment for the Patriots.

Dallas held a 16-3 lead in the second quarter after returning a Mac Jones fumble for a touchdown. But rather than kicking a traditional extra point, the Cowboys ran a fake, with punter Bryan Anger throwing to defensive end Chauncey Golston for two points. The play gave Dallas an 18-3 lead at AT&T Stadium, and it never looked back.

If you watched the play and thought, ‘Hm, I don’t think I’ve seen that before” — it’s because you hadn’t.

The NFL moved point-after attempts back to the 15-yard line in 2015. Since then, no team had run a successful fake for a 2-point conversion until the Cowboys pulled it off against New England, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Obviously, the Patriots have bigger problems on their hands than how they prepare for trick plays on extra-point attempts. Their franchise quarterback’s confidence might be totally shot after another benching, and the Belichick-hot seat chatter is growing louder by the day.

Plus, they’re 1-3 for a third straight season.

However, this season was supposed to see New England return to winning on the margins. Joe Judge’s return to special teams was supposed to ensure the Patriots never were a step behind in the kicking game.

But as Sunday proved, the Patriots remain the all-around sloppy operation they’ve been since Tom Brady left town.