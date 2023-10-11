The Minnesota Vikings are replacing superstar Justin Jefferson with another former first-round wideout.

… Well, kind of.

N’Keal Harry on Wednesday was elevated to Minnesota’s 53-man roster after the Vikings placed Jefferson on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. The Vikings also placed backup quarterback Nick Mullens on IR and elevated another receiver in Trishton Jackson, who has yet to play an NFL game.

Harry, who played his first three NFL seasons with the Patriots after being selected by New England in the first round of the 2019 draft, has appeared in two games for the Vikings this season. However, the majority of his workload has come on special teams with the wideout playing just one offensive snap.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Harry initially was waived by the Vikings with an injury designation Aug. 24. However, he later returned to their practice squad and has remained in Minnesota.

“All he’s done since he got here — he’s physical in the run game,” Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters Wednesday, per the team. “He provides something a little different at his size than we have in the room. We have many capable blockers but he brings a level of physicality.”

Harry was used heavily as a run-blocker during his final season in New England, too. But he wasn’t nearly as productive as a receiver and had a hard time staying healthy. He did not make it through his rookie contract in New England, as he was limited to 57 receptions and four touchdowns in three seasons (33 games).

“And then contested catch, you guys probably saw a lot of the plays he made in training camp in 1-on-1 situations,” O’Connell said of Harry. “Then I think he fits as a savvy, kind of a guy that’s played some football, fits in that group really well.

“Different skillset, but yet we can find ways for him to be effective and looking forward to seeing him get a little bit more involved.”

Patriots fans probably would tell Vikings fans not to count on it.