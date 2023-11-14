Jack Jones’ Patriots tenure came to an end Monday. Hours later, the cornerback shared a brief, two-emoji reaction on social media.

Here’s what Jones posted on the X platform after New England announced his release:

The Patriots waived Jones just 18 months after selecting him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Arizona State product appeared in 18 games for the team and grabbed two interceptions.

His stint with the franchise also included myriad off-the-field issues, including a team-imposed suspension last season, an offseason arrest on gun charges and recent disciplinary problems that resulted in Jones being benched for the start of each of the last two games.

Jones played just 10 defensive snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany and spent nearly the entire first quarter sitting on the bench, away from New England’s other defensive substitutes.

Jones’ agent, Jamal Toosan, released a statement Monday to Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi.

“Certainly, we want to thank the Patriot Organization for drafting Jack,” Tooson said. “Jack is an immense talent and looks forward to making an immediate contribution on his next team as soon as Sunday.”

As a second-year pro, Jones now will be subject to waivers. If unclaimed, he’d become an unrestricted free agent.

The Patriots quickly filled Jones’ roster spot by claiming running back JaMycal Hasty off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars.