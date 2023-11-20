The Jets have seen enough of Zach Wilson. Again.

New York will start veteran Tim Boyle at quarterback for Friday’s home game against the Miami Dolphins, according to a Monday report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Boyle replaced Wilson during Sunday’s road loss to the Bills.

Prior to getting benched in Buffalo, Wilson completed seven of 15 passes for 81 yards and one touchdown to go along with one interception. He also was sacked five times.

Wilson, the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, largely has struggled since taking over for Aaron Rodgers after the star QB tore his Achilles in the season opener.

In 10 games, Wilson completed 59.2% of his passes for 1,944 yards and six touchdowns to go along with seven picks. The 24-year-old also was sacked 38 times.

Whether the 4-6 Jets have benched Wilson for good remains to be seen. New York still has playoff hopes, so it also might have a short leash with Boyle.

Ultimately, with Rodgers reportedly eyeing a mid-December return, the Jets simply need someone who can help them tread water.