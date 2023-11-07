Johnny Beecher quietly earned his spot on the Bruins roster, and his ability to set the tone every night made him a reliable player for Boston.

Matthew Poitras’ skills on the puck and his playmaking attributes earned headlines and praise. But Beecher’s play on the fourth line became vital after Milan Lucic was placed on long-term injured reserve and Jakub Lauko was placed on injured reserve.

Beecher was tasked to make things work with Patrick Brown, Danton Heinen and Oskar Steen. Beecher’s play with the latter two was on display Monday night against the Dallas Stars when the 2019 first-rounder joined Mason Lohrei as the two Bruins rookies who scored their first career NHL goals in a 3-2 win at American Airlines Center.

“Two goals from rookies and the fourth line,” Boston coach Jim Montgomery told reporters, per Taylor Baird of NHL.com. “It was really important. We really wanted to jump on them early, and we were able to do that. Then they got a big push last seven minutes of the first and the second. I thought in the last five minutes of the second and the third, we played well with a lead.”

Beecher didn’t profile as a physical player when the Bruins drafted him 30th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft, but he’s proven he can battle with the best players and handle his own.

“I think it’s just about as happy as you could ever be,” Beecher told reporters. “Not only to get the first one but to score a big goal in an away game to help your team win. My line played fantastic (Monday) and helped me get a couple of opportunities, so it was good.”

Boston’s win Monday night also came without three key defensemen: Matt Grzelcyk, Derek Forbort and Charlie McAvoy. But the Bruins’ depth and play from their young players helped them reach the top of the Atlantic Division through 12 games.