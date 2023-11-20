It’s been more than a week since Mac Jones was benched in Germany, and we still don’t know whether he or one of his backups will start this Sunday against the New York Giants.

Head coach Bill Belichick declined to announce a starter during multiple news conferences last week. Jones said in his most recent media appearance (last Tuesday on WEEI) that he hadn’t been told whether he’d lost the top job.

That remained a mystery as of Monday morning. But Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer shared some intel that could point toward Jones getting another chance over backup Bailey Zappe.

“Monday feels like a critical day for Mac Jones in New England,” Breer wrote. “Last week, some in that building, after a couple of practices, were at the realization that the 2021 first-rounder was still the team’s best option at quarterback. Meaning if the Patriots go away from him now, it’d be an anybody but Mac measure. For his part, the upside to backup Bailey Zappe (for the staff), is he’ll run the offense as it’s coached.”

Jones took first reps ahead of Zappe and third-stringer Will Grier during the brief portion of the Patriots’ lone bye-week practice that was open to reporters. The third-year pro has endured a nightmare season plagued by poor decisions, but Zappe has been even worse in his three relief appearances, completing just 40% of his passes.

The two threw ugly interceptions on back-to-back drives to end New England’s 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt.

Patriots players were scheduled to return to Gillette Stadium on Monday for meetings, with their first Week 12 practice set for Tuesday.