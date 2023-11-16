Given what transpired over the last year, one could have assumed Jack Jones was relieved when he was released by the Patriots on Monday.

While there might have been a level of satisfaction for Jones when New England made the move, there was an element of pain as well.

Speaking with Raiders media Wednesday, one day after he was claimed off waivers by Las Vegas, Jones acknowledged he was hurt when Bill Belichick and company sent him packing.

“Oh yeah, for sure, for sure,” Jones told reporters, per ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez. “I mean, that was the team that drafted me, that gave me an opportunity. When you get drafted, it’s your mindset you’re going to spend the next four years there, but unfortunately, that didn’t happen. I’m blessed to be here now.”

The Patriots cut ties with Jones after a tumultuous 18-month tenure. Following a promising start to his rookie campaign, Jones battled injuries, was disciplined by New England on multiple occasions and was arrested on gun charges over the summer.

The 25-year-old now has a chance to start fresh in Las Vegas, where he’s reunited with his former high school and college coach, Antonio Pierce. Jones is eligible to make his Raiders debut Sunday when the Silver and Black visit the Miami Dolphins.