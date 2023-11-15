The Raiders claimed former Patriots cornerback Jack Jones off waivers this week, and he’ll be welcomed by a familiar face.

Antonio Pierce coached the 2022 fourth-round pick in high school at Long Beach Polytechnic, and the Las Vegas interim head coach also was Jones’ defensive coordinator at Arizona State.

The Raiders beat out the Minnesota Vikings to acquire Jones, and he’ll be a much-needed addition to a team with playoff aspirations.

“He’s somebody who gives depth for us in the backend and competition in the backend, as well,” Pierce told reporters, per team-provided video. “Guy that can make plays on the ball. Again, just competition. If there’s players who can help our team overall, we’re going to pick them up regardless of where they’re from.”

Jones dealt with multiple off-field issues, including an arrest for gun possession over the summer. The 25-year-old denied a report that he missed Patriots curfew the night before a game, but it’s clear New England felt enough was enough when he was benched in the final contests of his New England tenure. But Pierce seems to believe a change of scenery will be good for Jones.

“In high school, he was about 20. I think he weighed like 170,” Pierce joked. “He ain’t got much weight. Listen, maturity, kid’s been through a lot. I’ve known him since he was very young, obviously. He’s been documented. I’ve seen the growth and development. Nobody’s perfect. I don’t expect them to be perfect. That’s my job as well, to bring him along in our staff and our organization, to bring him along if that needs be. The football player is extremely gifted, and I expect him to do such when he gets here.”

It’s not clear as of Wednesday afternoon if Jones will make his Las Vegas debut this week against the Dolphins. But when he does make his debut, he’ll receive tough matchups against either Miami or the Kansas City Chiefs.