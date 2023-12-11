Stephon Gilmore isn’t the youthful cornerback who won Defensive Player of the Year as a member of the New England Patriots, but the Dallas Cowboys veteran proved he can still turn back the clock.

Gilmore had arguably his best game as a member of the Cowboys on “Sunday Night Football” against the Philadelphia Eagles. After the 33-13 victory at AT&T Stadium, the 33-year-old Gilmore gave credit to Eagles star wideout A.J. Brown.

Gilmore told reporters Brown called him “old” at the start of the NFC East rivalry contest.

“It lit a fire in me a little bit,” Gilmore told reporters, per Cowboys reporter Nick Harris.

Gilmore used it to fuel his impressive performance. He finished with nine tackles, including a clutch fourth-down stop late in the third quarter, and forced a fumble on Brown on Philadelphia’s first possession of the second half.

“I told him I wanted him ’cause you know the ball will go to him, he can make plays,” Gilmore told reporters, per the team. “Like I said before, I’ve done it my whole career. It lights a fire in me because I love those moments going against great guys on the other side of the ball.”

The Cowboys currently hold the top spot in the NFC East, though the Eagles still control their destiny in the division.