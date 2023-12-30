Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Devils To Win Signed Charlie McAvoy Jersey

The Bruins are back in action Saturday night, and it’s another opportunity for a skillful fan to compete to win a special prize to close out the calendar year.

Boston is coming off a 4-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Wednesday. The decisive victory snapped a four-game winless streak, and the B’s will look to win two in a row when they take on the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden on Saturday.

Fans who sign up and play NESN Games’ “Predict the Game” during the Bruins-Devils matchup can compete to win a signed Charlie McAvoy centennial alternate jersey.

Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

NESN’s Boston-New Jersey broadcast will feature prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the matchup unfolds. “Predict the Game” players also can find additional questions online, and each correct prediction boosts their chances of winning.

The first question will appear during “Bruins Face-Off Live,” which begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. Puck drop at TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow after the final horn. Remember, if you’re on the go, you can watch full coverage of the Bruins-Devils matchup and also play “Predict the Game” using NESN 360.

Remember: The more you play, the more opportunities you have to win a memorable prize.

Click here to play!

