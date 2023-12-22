Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Jets To Win Signed Brandon Carlo Jersey

The Bruins begin their road trip Friday when they take on the Winnipeg Jets, and fans who catch NESN’s broadcast of the matchup can compete to win a special prize.

Boston is coming off an overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild at TD Garden on Tuesday and will hope to bounce back Friday. It might be shorthanded on the blue line, but the subject of this week’s prize will play a valuable part in the D-zone.

Fans who sign up and play NESN Games’ “Predict the Game” during the Bruins-Jets matchup can compete to win a signed Brandon Carlo centennial jersey.

NESN’s Boston-Winnipeg broadcast will feature prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the matchup unfolds. “Predict the Game” players also can find additional questions online, and each correct prediction boosts their chances of winning.

The first question will appear during “Bruins Face-Off Live,” which begins at 7:30 p.m. ET. Puck drop at Canada Life Centre is scheduled for 8 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow after the final horn. Remember, if you’re on the go, you can watch full coverage of Boston-New York and also play “Predict the Game” using NESN 360.

Remember: The more you play, the more opportunities you have to win a memorable prize.

