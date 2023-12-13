PWHL Boston Announces Final Roster Ahead Of Inaugural Season

The PWHL Boston may not have an official name, but the franchise announced its 26-player roster for the inaugural 2024 PWHL season on Tuesday.

PWHL BOSTON ROSTER

Forwards: Hannah Brandt, Shiann Darkangelo, Loren Gabel, Taylor Girard, Hilary Knight, Nicole Kosta, Gigi Marvin, Alina Müller, Amanda Pelkey, Jamie Lee Rattray, Theresa Schafzahl, Taylor Wenczkowski

Defense: Emily Brown, Jessica DiGirolamo, Kaleigh Fratkin, Jess Healey, Sophie Jaques, Megan Keller, Sidney Morin

Goaltenders: Aerin Frankel, Cami Kronish, Emma Söderberg

The inaugural season consists of 72 total games, with each of the league’s original six franchises, Boston, Montreal, New York, Minnesota, Toronto and Ottawa, playing 24 times.

The Boston franchise will begin its season with a home game at Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass. on Jan. 3 against Minnesota.

Check out the full schedule here.