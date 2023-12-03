Bailey Zappe had a fellow Patriots draft pick in his corner as he made his first start of the 2023 season.

Shortly after the second-year quarterback took the field Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, ex-New England cornerback Jack Jones voiced his support on social media.

“Let’s go zappe,” Jones posted on the X platform, adding a fire emoji.

The Patriots selected Zappe and Jones in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The latter now is with the Las Vegas Raiders after being released by New England last month. The former got the starting nod Sunday over the struggling Mac Jones, who was benched in each of the previous two games and four of the last eight.

Story continues below advertisement

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Sun 12/3, 3:12pm
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
-225
Sun 12/3, 1:00 PM
LAC -4.5 O/U 41.5
Matchup Stats
6
Final
nfl Odds
0
New England Patriots
NE
+183

Zappe faced a favorable matchup against a leaky Chargers pass defense, but he was without New England’s No. 1 pass-catcher, as rookie wideout Demario Douglas missed Sunday’s game with a concussion.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

The Patriots also lost arguably their best offensive player when running back Rhamondre Stevenson suffered an ankle injury during the first quarter and had to be helped to the locker room.

The 2-9 Patriots entered the Week 13 matchup as 4.5-point home underdogs against Justin Herbert and the Chargers. A loss would boost their odds of landing a top-three pick in the 2024 draft, which they could use to select their quarterback of the future.

Story continues below advertisement

More:

Seven Thoughts On Patriots’ Soggy Shutout Loss To Chargers

About the Author

Zack Cox

Patriots beat reporter for NESN.com

Co-host of the NESN Patriots Podcast. Former Celtics and Bruins beat reporter. UNH product. Rugby guy.

More From Zack

In This Article

Featured image via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images