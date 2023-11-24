FOXBORO, Mass. — Jack Jones didn’t leave a strong impression on Bill Belichick, but the embattled corner clearly was well-liked inside the Patriots locker room.

After Jones was released early last week, New England defensive captain Deatrich Wise said he was “hurt” by the move and “always would root” for the 25-year-old, who now is with the Raiders. And safety Jabrill Peppers, who’s close with Jones, shared similar comments Wednesday when asked whether he had a message for the 2022 fourth-round pick.

“I think, the Raiders picked him up, that was the best thing for him,” Peppers said of Jones, who played for Las Vegas interim head coach Antonio Pierce in high school and college. “Him and (Pierce) go way back. … Similar scheme over there with (defensive coordinator) Pat Graham. He has his different variations of how he likes to do things. So, I think he’ll have tremendous success over there.

“I just told him to stay focused, keep embracing the grind, and I think he can be one of the premier corners in this league.”

Jones was released after reportedly violating team curfew on Nov. 5 and failing to improve his attitude the following week in Frankfurt, Germany. The Arizona State product also endured multiple injured reserve stints, a suspension and a weapons-related arrest during his brief career in New England.

Jones made his Raiders debut last Sunday, playing 12 defensive snaps while missing one tackle and recording a penalty in a road loss to the Miami Dolphins.