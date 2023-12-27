FOXBORO, Mass. — In 2020, Bill Belichick allegedly told ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” crew that he wasn’t buying into the mounting hype surrounding Josh Allen. He still wasn’t sold on the improving Buffalo Bills youngster, who in his first two seasons was one of the NFL’s worst quarterbacks.

Allen since has established himself as one of the best players in football, a notion Belichick would agree with. But when did the New England Patriots head coach finally become convinced Allen’s success was real and sustainable?

Belichick was asked that question Wednesday morning, and he invoked Tom Brady while delivering his answer.

“Just kind of like Brady,” Belichick said. “Once Brady got to a certain point there in 2003 (his third season as the starter), that’s pretty much the way it was the rest of his career. It wasn’t really like that in 2002. It wasn’t like that in 2001. It certainly wasn’t like that in 2000. Once he got to a certain point there, about the midseason of the 2003 season and then the playoffs. From then on, it was his level of performance and play and consistency was at the very top of the league. Different style of play.

Story continues below advertisement

“Once those quarterbacks, usually when they get to that point, they’re able to sustain it. Sometimes you just don’t know what the growth pattern is going to be. It doesn’t really matter where (Allen) was or where he is right now. He’s pretty good. Real good.”

Allen lost his first three games against the Patriots while throwing three touchdowns compared to five interceptions. But the 2018 first-round pick won five of his next six matchups against Belichick, with the only loss coming in 2021 when wind and snow created terrible playing conditions in Buffalo.

However, the Patriots defeated Allen and the Bills earlier this season in what was one of the best performances of Mac Jones’ career. Of course, with Jones now benched, Sunday’s rematch in Buffalo will pit Allen against Bailey Zappe.

The Patriots and Bills will kick off from Highmark Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.