Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Vehemently Defends Mike McCarthy’s Job

There was already plenty of questions surrounding Mike McCarthy’s job security. And that was before the Dallas Cowboys were dealt an embarrassing 48-32 defeat to the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round Sunday.

McCarthy now seems well on his way out of Dallas, but star quarterback Dak Prescott hopes it doesn’t go that way and that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reconsiders moving on from McCarthy. Jones didn’t discuss McCarthy’s job status when speaking with the media following the latest early playoff exit.

Prescott vehemently defend the job McCarthy has done with the Cowboys — he’s 42-25 over four seasons with Dallas, including posting three straight 12-win seasons — and believes if McCarthy is coming under fire for Dallas’ shortcomings than the quarterback should, too.

“He’s been amazing. I don’t know how there can be (questions about his status), but I understand the business,” Prescott told reporters, as transcribed by ESPN’s Todd Archer. “In that case, then there should be about me, as well, honestly. I mean, that guy — I’ve had the season I’ve had because of him. This team has had the success that they’ve had because of him. And I understand it’s about winning the Super Bowl, and that’s the standard of the league and damn sure the standard of this place. I get it. But add me to the list in that case.”

McCarthy did help Prescott enjoy one of the best seasons of his career this year. The 30-year-old entered the MVP conversation at points after completing 69.5% of his passes for 4,516 yards and a league-leading 36 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions.

But like Prescott, McCarthy failed in the postseason and that ultimately would be the reason why Jones looks for a new head coach. It doesn’t help McCarthy’s case that Jones could replace McCarthy with Bill Belichick, who has had an abundant amount of postseason success.

And whether Prescott likes it or not, it feels almost like a certainty that he’ll be playing for a new coach next season. It’s just a matter of who it ends up being.