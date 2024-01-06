Ex-Patriots QB Provides Clarity On O-Line Coach’s Absence

Adrian Klemm has been away from the Patriots since November due to a health issue, and a former quarterback affirmed the reason for the offensive line coach’s absence.

New England players and offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien expressed positivity toward Klemm when he stepped away from the team. However, the assistant is not expected back next season, according to The Boston Herald this week. It had fans thinking there was no health issue and Klemm was forced to be away from the team. The Herald also reported Klemm “confronted team executive Matt Groh over the lack of additions to the offensive line last offseason.

Scott Zolak on Friday used the first hour of 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak and Bertrand” to address Klemm’s situation.

“Without getting into detail, you (co-host Marc Bertrand) actually brought up the question: ‘Did (Klemm) potentially just get sent away?’ … He had a major medical thing right before (the Patriots’ November game in) Germany,” Zolak said, per the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan. “Without getting into details, that squashed that (trip) real quick. And the person I talked to, it’s 100% legit.

“He’s looking to get back, trying to get back into the building, and it really kept him away. And it’s serious, serious stuff for anyone who anybody who went through this. I know some people that did it, and it’s not my job to talk about that. But I do know that it was a major medical thing that kept him away, to add to some of the discussion to his name.”

If Klemm does depart the Patriots, he would join Ross Douglas, who left his role as wide receivers coach to take the same position at Syracuse. Bill Belichick potentially could be coaching his last game with the Patriots this Sunday, which could cause other assistants to leave, too.