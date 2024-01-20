Saturday is a jam-packed day for Boston sports, and NESN has you covered for all the action and excitement.

The final day of Red Sox Winter Weekend kicks off at Springfield, Mass. NESN’s coverage begins at 10 a.m. ET and select players and leadership will join in for interviews throughout the day. Additional Winter Weekend coverage begins at 3 p.m.

It’s a matinee day for PWHL Boston as it prepares for a matchup against New York at Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass. at 12:30 p.m. Boston is coming off a 3-2 road win against Toronto at Mattamy Athletic Centre. Since losing its inaugural game, Boston heads into Saturday on a two-game winning streak and aims to continue its run Saturday.

The Bruins celebrate the fourth Centennial Era Night at TD Garden on Saturday when they honor the “New Blood, New Beginnings” era that spanned from 1986-2000. This was when Ray Bourque and Rick Middleton joined forces with new talent such as Cam Neely and Reggie Lemelin, and the group reached the Stanley Cup Final in 1988 and 1990. Boston will hold a pregame ceremony celebrating the best moments of the era before it takes on Original Six rival Montreal Canadiens. All of those moments can be seen on NESN’s pregame coverage starting at 6 p.m. before 7 p.m. puck drop.

Story continues below advertisement

And don’t forget, all Red Sox Winter Weekend, PWHL Boston and Bruins coverage also can be seen on NESN 360.

Here’s a rundown of Saturday programming on NESN. All times Eastern.

NESN

10 a.m. — 2024 Red Sox Winter Weekend

12:30 p.m. — PWHL New York at PWHL Boston

3 p.m. — 2024 Red Sox Winter Weeked

6 p.m. — Bruins Breakaway LIVE

6:30 p.m. — Bruins Face-Off LIVE

7 p.m. — Montreal Canadiens at Boston Bruins

9:30 p.m. — Bruins Overtime LIVE

10 p.m. — Bruins Postgame LIVE