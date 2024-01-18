For the first time in nearly a quarter of a century, Bill Belichick is on the search for a new NFL home.

After parting ways with the New England Patriots, Belichick is getting interest from other teams, including the Atlanta Falcons.

Another NFC team that could make sense to land the legendary head coach would be the Philadelphia Eagles. That move would require the Eagles to move on from current head coach Nick Sirianni, which could be on the table following a second-half regression this season before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers eliminated Philadelphia in the NFC Wild Card round.

While Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman previously made jokes about Belichick joining the Dallas Cowboys, he believes Philadelphia would be the team to join in the NFC East.

When assessing the fit, Edelman believes Belichick would have three areas of interest that could draw him to the Eagles: the roster, location and a capable general manager.

“They got some players,” Edelman told FS1’s Colin Cowherd on “The Herd” on Wednesday. “The players they need are on defense. That’s Bill’s forte.”

Geographically, Belichick grew up in Maryland, coached most of his career in New York and New England and most of his family remains in the region. For those reasons, Edelman does not see non-East Coast teams as realistic options for his former head coach.

Although Belichick has often served as a de-facto general manager in his past, Edelman believes the working relationship with Philadelphia executive Howie Roseman could work well.

“The respect he has for Howie Roseman,” Edelman added. “Howie’s beat him in the Super Bowl. Bill has a respect for people that do their job well.”

Belichick continues to search for his new team prior to the 2024 season where he would enter his age-72 campaign next fall.