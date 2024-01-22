Matt Patricia once again is searching for a new job in the NFL.

Patricia served as a senior defensive assistant for the Eagles this season but his time with Philadelphia reportedly will come to an end with the former Patriots coach moving on.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Sunday that Patricia isn’t under contract with the Eagles for next season and “plans to explore other opportunities.”

Pelissero noted that Patricia will be a top defensive coordinator candidate this season, which on the surface is tough to envision given his failure with the Patriots last season — it came with Patricia coordinating New England’s offense — and his struggles with the Eagles this year.

Patricia took over Philadelphia’s defensive play-calling duties last month from defensive coordinator Sean Desai, who the Eagles reportedly fired Sunday as well, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. But the Eagles defense didn’t improve and Patricia was slammed with his unit falling flat in a 32-9 wild-card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in which Philadelphia allowed Baker Mayfield to pass for 337 yards and three touchdowns.

Given Patricia’s recent shortcomings, which also include a failed three-year stint as the head coach of the Detroit Lions where he amassed a 13-29-1 record, his only option may be to follow Bill Belichick to wherever the legendary coach winds up next.

Belichick has a strong relationship with Patricia, who spent 16 seasons with the Patriots, including serving as defensive coordinator from 2012-17. Belichick reportedly wanted to give Patricia another shot as New England’s offensive coordinator even after the offense failed miserably under his watch during the 2022 season, but was pressured by ownership to hand the reins to Bill O’Brien.

So, wherever Belichick winds up, it wouldn’t be a complete surprise if Patricia follows.