The Bruins are back in action as their West Coast road trip takes them to Arizona to face the Coyotes.

Boston lost to the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Monday in a shootout on the same night Brad Marchand passed Rick Middleton for fifth on the franchise’s all-time points list. The B’s look to rebound from the narrow loss, and the subject of this week’s “Predict the Game” could contribute to that.

Fans who sign up and play NESN Games’ “Predict the Game” during the Bruins-Coyotes matchup can compete to win a signed Jake DeBrusk centennial alternate jersey.

Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

Boston Bruins Arizona Coyotes Predict the Game CTA

NESN’s Boston-Arizona broadcast will feature prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the matchup unfolds. “Predict the Game” players also can find additional questions online, and each correct prediction boosts their chances of winning.

The first question will appear during “Bruins Face-Off Live,” which begins at 8:30 p.m. ET. Puck drop at Mullett Arena is scheduled for 9 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow after the final horn. Remember, if you’re on the go, you can watch full coverage of Boston-Arizona and also play “Predict the Game” using NESN 360.

Remember: The more you play, the more opportunities you have to win a memorable prize.

Click here to play!

Subject to Official Rules at NESN.com/PredictTheGame. No purchase necessary. Weekly contests begin on Oct. 22, 2023.

Play 'Predict The Game' During Bruins-Coyotes To Win Signed Jake DeBrusk Jersey

