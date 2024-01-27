PWHL Boston Wrap: Boston Gets OT Revenge On Minnesota

PWHL Boston has a winning streak on its hands, earning a second consecutive victory on Saturday afternoon, defeating Minnesota, 4-3, at Tsongas Center.

Boston improves to 4-2-0 on the season, while Minnesota falls to 4-2-1.

Check out the game summary here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

PWHL Boston and PWHL Minnesota matched up for the second time ever Saturday, and their latest matchup followed a similar script to their first.

Story continues below advertisement

They just switched roles.

Minnesota secured a 3-2 victory over Boston in the season opener at Tsongas Center on Jan. 3, thwarting a comeback attempt thanks to a fast start in what eventually became the first victory in franchise history. Boston, looking to avoid falling into the same habits that have led to a middling start, got out to an early lead of their own over Minnesota on Saturday, but gave it up and allowed things to go into overtime.

PWHL Boston captain Hilary Knight got the game winner in OT, pushing one past PWHL Minnesota goaltender Maddie Rooney.

These two squads are going to be fun to watch throughout the remainder of the season.

Story continues below advertisement

STARS OF THE GAME

— Knight won it in OT, scoring her first goal of the year.

— Alina Müller potted another one for Boston, her second in as many games.

— Kaleigh Fratkin opened up the scoring, as her one-timer found the back of the net for her first goal of the season.

UP NEXT

Boston is just now embarking on a six-game homestand that will stretch almost the entirety of February, with the next stop coming Feb. 4 at Tsongas Center. You can catch the game on NESN, with puck drop scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.