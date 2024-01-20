LOWELL, Mass. — The PWHL is still in its infancy, but early returns have left nearly everyone involved excited about the future.

PWHL Boston and PWHL New York matched up Saturday at Tsongas Center, and despite a slow start and eventual loss by the home team, fans made their voices heard throughout the afternoon. It was something that those involved with both teams haven’t seen before.

“This is probably not the correct thing to say, but I’m a fan,” PWHL New York head coach Howie Draper told reporters postgame. “I’m a fan of the skill level that all the players have. I’m a fan of what they put into every shift, and their preparation. I’m a fan of the fans. I love seeing people in the stands. That’s something we haven’t experienced in a female hockey league, I don’t think ever. It’s been a lot of fun coaching.

“It was a really exciting atmosphere (on Saturday). I’m from Western Canada, so to come into the thick of what you have here in Boston and New York … the vibe is intense. We have our own vibe in Edmonton, but this is something that’s palpable.”

Boston just completed its fourth game, so it’s tough to claim there’s much bringing people to these games outside of the excitement of what’s to come. There aren’t many storylines outside of that, but Hilary Knight believes things will start to get interesting as the league moves forward.

“I think with Boston, it being Titletown — there’s all sorts of things that can go into a rivalry. I’m pretty sure every single team has a rivalry with Boston at this point,” PWHL Boston captain Hilary Knight said. “… I’m really excited to see how things progress throughout the season.”