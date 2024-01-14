Rob Gronkowski wasn’t going to believe it until it happened. But now that Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots have parted ways after 24 seasons, Belichick’s former tight end has set new expectations for the the future Hall of Famer.

While appearing on FOX Sports NFL pregame coverage Sunday, Gronkowski said he expects Belichick will come back with “vengeance.”

“I was surprised and I was shocked and I wasn’t going to believe it until it happened,” Gronkowski said, proceeding to thank Belichick for his role in his career.

“… Don’t expect Coach Belichick to be done. From here on out he’s coming back with vengeance. And I’ve been hearing on the streets that the Atlanta Falcons are coming in hot for Coach Belichick.”

Gronkowski surely isn’t the only one who believes that to be the case. Given how Tom Brady’s post-Patriots career played out with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many believe Belichick could have similar success, especially if he lands with a playoff contender.

Belichick, who reportedly was “back-channeling” in recent weeks when he realized his New England tenure was nearing an end, is only 15 wins away from the all-time wins mark.

Gronkowski’s sentiments regarding the Falcons are worth paying attention to, as well. The Athletic’s Dianna Russini and CBS Sports Jonathan Jones previously connected Belichick to the Falcons, too.

