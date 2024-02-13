Red Sox spring training is underway this week, and they are among multiple MLB teams still open to making a roster move.

Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery remain unsigned as spring training begins. There’s been little to suggest why the pitchers haven’t been snatched up by a team yet, but it means Boston still is in contention to upgrade its pitching staff.

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden took a look at the free agent market and determined which teams make the best fit for each player.

“Montgomery’s first choice is believed to be a return to the Rangers, but the club and his agent, Scott Boras, have been far apart in negotiations,” Bowden wrote Tuesday.

The MLB insider added that the Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees were “engaged” in talks and would be possible destinations if Montgomery doesn’t re-sign with the reigning World Series champions. The Philadelphia Phillies also have been linked to the left-hander who had a 3.20 ERA and 3.56 FIP in 188 2/3 innings last season.

Bowden also viewed Mike Clevinger as a “solid fit” for the Red Sox along with the Washington Nationals, Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies. The right-hander posted a 3.77 ERA and 4.28 FIP in 131 1/3 innings with the Chicago White Sox last season. Boston always can use someone who can eat up innings, and Clevinger would fit that bill when healthy.

Manager Alex Cora and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow expressed optimism about the club’s pitching staff, but an upgrade could be viewed as necessary to help the Red Sox bounce back from back-to-back last-place finishes in the American League East.