Patrick Mahomes is an otherworldly talented quarterback, but Matt Light isn’t a fan of everything the Kansas City Chiefs star brings to the football field.

During a recent appearance on the “Eye on Foxborough” podcast, the former New England Patriots standout left tackle explained one issue he has with Mahomes, who’s set to play in the fourth Super Bowl of his career Sunday.

“When I got the league, I never felt that I deserved to be there,” Light told host Karen Guregian, as transcribed by MassLive. “… I was blessed. I got to do something that so many people dream about. It was an amazing journey. I learned so much. I met so many incredible people. But it comes with what I think is a huge responsibility to emulate the people that got you there, to show respect, to help out others. And I firmly think that it’s especially those that are elevated to the highest levels, the Mahomes in the (Tom) Bradys, the burden is even greater for them to represent themselves in their organization and to be a role model.

“And whenever you see him on the field, especially during that one play that got called back (against the Buffalo Bills) — it was a great play. And to see the way he treated that. …I just think it’s a dishonor to the position that he’s been given. So that’s my big gripe.”

Story continues below advertisement

Light was referring to the overt frustration Mahomes showed during and after the Chiefs’ mid-December home loss to the Buffalo Bills. The two-time MVP was irate after an amazing lateral play that would’ve given Kansas City a late lead was called back due to a penalty.

“I just wish there was someone that could say, ‘Hey man, everyone’s watching you. Every kid is going to emulate you, You owe it to yourself, to your team, to everyone else, to carry yourself at the highest level.’ Because guess what? So many kids need it,” Light said. “He has the ability to move mountains with what he does out there on the field.”

Light’s “gripe” with Mahomes is a little odd to begin with, as the 28-year-old has largely been a consummate professional since his first season as a starter in 2018. But it’s even more ironic when you consider who Light played in front of for a decade in New England. Brady wasn’t a stranger to on-field outrages, whether it was complaining to referees, screaming at teammates and/or coaches and even smashing tablets.

Before delivering the take, Light acknowledged his stance on Mahomes might be a product of an “uphill both ways in the snow, old man mentality.” That might be putting it mildly.