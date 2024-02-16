Authorities announced Friday two juveniles were charged with crimes connected to the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally.

A news release from the Jackson County Family Court said the juveniles were detained in the county’s Juvenile Detention Center “on gun-related and resisting arrest charges,” per the Associated Press via ESPN. The release said it is “anticipated that additional charges are expected in the future as the investigation by the Kansas City Police Department continues.”

There was no further information released.

A mother of two was killed and 22 people were injured by gunfire Wednesday afternoon when shots erupted with fans gathered at a rally outside Union Station after a parade through the city. The woman was identified was Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a local radio host. Police Chief Stacey Graves said Thursday that victims ranged from ages 8 to 47, with half under 16.

Police initially detained three juveniles but released one who they determined wasn’t involved in the shooting. Police are looking for others who may have been involved and are calling for witnesses, victims and people with cellphone video of the violence to call a dedicated hotline.

Travis Kelce, the Chiefs and New England Patriots were among those in the NFL community who released statements on the shooting. Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes on Friday visited children at a hospital. Kelce and his girlfriend Taylor Swift donated a signed jersey to the Guelph Wish Fund for Children that is expected to be auctioned. The global star also donated $100,00 to the family of Lopez-Galvan on GoFundMe.

Head coach Andy Reid and offensive lineman Trey Smith also provided comfort and support to fans during the shooting as the Kansas City community continues to come in support of one another.