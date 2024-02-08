Mike Vrabel might not hold an official job title in 2024, but he still could put his coaching expertise to good use.

On Thursday, Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell told ESPN’s Pete Thamel he hopes Vrabel will help the program in an “informal” capacity next season. Vrabel, of course, was fired by the Tennessee Titans last month and went unhired in the NFL’s head-coach hiring cycle.

“I love Mike and want him around as much as possible,” said Fickell, who’s close friends with Vrabel and both played and coached with him at Ohio State. “I want to see how much he’d like to be around, in the spring for sure. And we’ll go from there.”

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Thu 2/8, 2:48pm
San Francisco 49ers
SF
-127
Sun 2/11, 6:30 PM
SF -2 O/U 47.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
+107

Fickell also talked about Vrabel during an ESPN Wisconsin podcast interview last weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

“I talked to him, I think, on Saturday, and we hadn’t communicated for probably a week or so just because the process was going,” Fickell said during his “Wilde & Tausch” appearance, as transcribed by Thamel. “He sounded like a new man. And I’m not sure exactly if this was his choice, or what it is the future looks like.

“But I know that we’re going to have a visitor here that’s going to spend a little bit of time, hopefully around us. Starting, coming up in the spring and some things like that, see how much, how deep we can get involved with my buddy and get him around here.”

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

Vrabel’s long-term future probably still is in the NFL. But in the short term, he could be a significant asset for a college program.

More Football:

Patriots Rumors: Head Executive ‘Inseparable’ With New Hire

About the Author

Dakota Randall

New England Patriots Beat Reporter for NESN.com.

Plymouth State/Boston University product from Wolfeboro, NH, who now is based in Rhode Island. Have worked at NESN since 2016, covering the Patriots since 2021. Might chat your ear off about Disney World, Halo 2, and Lord of the Rings.

More From Dakota

In This Article

Featured image via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images