Mel Kiper Jr. Losing Confidence In This Patriots Draft Projection

The Patriots need a legitimate starting quarterback, but Mel Kiper Jr. isn’t so sure New England will take one in the first round next month.

This skepticism from Kiper comes even after New England didn’t target a veteran free agent (Kirk Cousins, Baker Mayfield) or high-upside trade candidate (Justin Fields) in the first week of the NFL’s new year. The logic? Kiper believes the rebuilding Patriots could be presented with an offer they can’t refuse.

“New England wouldn’t pass up a quarterback here, right? I’m not as confident as I was before free agency began. The Patriots signed Jacoby Brissett to a one-year deal, and he could be the bridge option to a rookie. But then when you look at their other signings, are we sure they’re not thinking beyond 2024 already?

“What I’m saying is: If a team that fell in love with the third quarterback in this class offered a bevy of draft capital, wouldn’t New England have to consider moving down? That would give the organization multiple first-round picks to improve the entire roster, both this year and in 2025. This is not a team likely to compete this season. Las Vegas, Denver, Minnesota could be options. Sliding down a few spots would still allow the Patriots to add a rookie starter at receiver or offensive tackle, both positions which are deep in Round 1.”

Story continues below advertisement

For what it’s worth, Kiper’s “gut” tells him New England will stay at No. 3 and select Drake Maye after Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels go off the board with the first two picks, respectively. Furthermore, a recent report claimed the Patriots have not “shown an appetite” for trading their highest draft selection in over three decades.

But settling on a player at No. 3 will only be the beginning of the battle for New England. From there, the Patriots will need to hope they avoid a boast and keep the rebuild trending in the right direction.