Eight Important Questions Facing Red Sox In Second Half Of 2020 Season

The 2020 Major League Baseball season was portrayed as a sprint to the finish line, with a 60-game schedule replacing the normal 162-game slate as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interestingly enough, the mad dash has played out like most races, with some teams lagging behind not just in terms of results but also games played. Some clubs, for instance, entered Thursday having played 32 games, while the St. Louis Cardinals have been limited to 20 games thanks to positive coronavirus tests and ensuing postponements.

The Boston Red Sox have been fortunate enough — knock on wood — to avoid any significant COVID-19-related issues. They’ve been dealing with a world of problems between the lines, however, as Boston entered Thursday with one of the worst records in MLB.

Still, there are reasons to keep watching the Red Sox down the stretch, largely because certain questions answered in the second half of the 2020 campaign could have future implications.

So, here are eight important questions the Red Sox face now that they’ve officially crossed the midway point of their 60-game journey.

1. Is this J.D. Martinez’s last hurrah in Boston?

Martinez has a decision to make, as he can opt out of his contract this offseason. The veteran slugger chose to not opt out after the 2019 season, but the circumstances obviously are much different this time around.

If Martinez is looking to maximize his future earnings, he basically needs to determine whether he’d land a contract in free agency that’s more appealing than the two years and $38.7 million remaining on his Red Sox deal.

It certainly seems like an attainable dollar figure based on Martinez’s track record, especially if MLB keeps the designated hitter in the National League beyond this season, in essence doubling his market. And maybe he’d welcome a change of scenery if he doesn’t think the Red Sox are capable of contending in 2021.

But the 33-year-old has endured some struggles this season, perhaps due to new in-game video restrictions, and it’s possible, if not likely, teams will cut back on spending this winter while dealing with the financial repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic. Opting out isn’t without risk for Martinez.

2. Should Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers be untouchable?

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has made it clear that no player is untouchable, as it would be irresponsible to rule out anything while trying to build a sustainable contender.

Bloom also made it clear he envisions both Bogaerts and Devers sticking around for a while.

“Those guys are core players for us,” Bloom told reporters last week. “They’re incredibly important to our future, just as they’ve been important here for a while. I think, philosophically, I don’t like to think in terms of absolute nos, but those guys are key players for us. We are very hopeful that they are going to be part of our next championship.”

So, the question becomes: Should Bogaerts and Devers be untouchable?

It’s easy to answer in the affirmative when you consider the total package — talent, production, age, contract, etc. — but Bloom has a lot of holes to fill while revamping the Red Sox’s roster. If nothing else, it’s an interesting debate as Boston eyes inevitable change.

3. Is this a lost year for Andrew Benintendi?

Benintendi got off to an extremely slow start, a discouraging development when combined with his underwhelming 2019. He’s been out since Aug. 11 with a rib cage injury.

There’s still time for the 26-year-old to return and flash the promise he showed in his rookie and sophomore seasons. But there’s also a chance this season offers little in the way of overall progress for the 2015 first-rounder.

4. What is Alex Verdugo’s ceiling?

Verdugo, the centerpiece of the trade that sent Mookie Betts and David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers, has been a bright spot for the Red Sox. He’s a solid all-around player who boasts an abundance of energy, and the Red Sox in all likelihood view him as an important part of their future.

Still, it’s difficult to gauge his true potential. Is he a budding superstar? A future All-Star? A good, but not great contributor?

So far, the returns look promising for the 24-year-old, who came up through the Dodgers system as a highly touted prospect after being drafted in the second round in 2014. It’s just hard to definitively pinpoint a best-case scenario.

Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images

5. Are Nathan Eovaldi and Martin Perez parts of the solution?

Eovaldi and Perez have been Boston’s only healthy, reliable starters. They’re both under contract for next season — Eovaldi is owed $34 million over the next two years, while the Red Sox have a $6.25 million club option on Perez. They could fill out a 2021 rotation that figures to welcome back Chris Sale and Eduardo Rodriguez, who will be returning from Tommy John surgery and myocarditis, respectively.

But again, Bloom can’t rule out anything amid Boston’s rebuild. And other teams across MLB might find Eovaldi and/or Perez to be appealing trade targets, in which case Bloom will need to weigh his options.

6. What does Darwinzon Hernandez’s future look like?

We broke down Hernandez’s situation more extensively last week, after the 23-year-old left-hander was activated from the injured list following a bout with COVID-19. No exaggeration, he might be the Red Sox’s most intriguing player down the stretch given his upside and the uncertainty of his role moving forward.

Hernandez wants to start. And let’s face it: the Red Sox need all of the starting pitching help they can get. So, perhaps it’s worth a shot to see if Hernandez can help the rotation in 2021 and beyond.

That said, Hernandez has been most effective out of the bullpen to this point in his professional career. He looked like a legitimate late-inning option upon debuting in the majors in 2019, and Boston happens to have relief openings, as well, in wake of trading closer Brandon Workman and middle man Heath Hembree.

Ultimately, Hernandez might be Boston’s Swiss Army knife of sorts, deployed wherever the Red Sox most need outs. It’s the way baseball is trending — use your best arms in a versatile manner — and not slapping a “starter” or “reliever” label on Hernandez actually might be the first step in maximizing the young southpaw’s value to the organization.

7. Can Nick Pivetta turn his career around with the Red Sox?

The Red Sox acquired Pivetta from the Phillies in the trade that sent Workman and Hembree to Philadelphia. Now, they’re tasked with seeing whether they can unlock something in the 27-year-old right-hander that allows him to reach his full potential. Pivetta faltered for much of his big league tenure with the Phillies despite his talent.

Pivetta joined the alternate training site in Pawtucket immediately after last Friday’s deal. But with the Red Sox still piecing together a rotation, it seems inevitable he’ll get his shot in due time, at which point he’ll be auditioning for a spot with the 2021 club.

8. Which prospects might factor into Boston’s 2021 plans?

The Red Sox have several intriguing prospects at their alternate training site, including Jeter Downs, Triston Casas, Bobby Dalbec, Jarren Duran, Tanner Houck, Bryan Mata and Jay Groome.

While it could be another year or two before we see a few of those names elevate to the majors, Boston’s trade deadline activity could create more opportunities at the highest level. And with the Red Sox out of contention, it’s possible they’ll turn to Pawtucket for some fresh faces.