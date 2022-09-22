Patriots Weapons Report: Ranking Mac Jones’ Supporting Cast

NESN Logo Sign In

Teams in today’s NFL are only as good as the weapons surrounding their quarterback. If you’re the Buffalo Bills, you’re golden; if you’re the Chicago Bears; you’re porked.

So, how’s Mac Jones’ war chest looking these days?

Obviously, it still is too early in the season to offer definitive reviews of Patriots pass-catchers. However, after watching New England all summer and through two regular-season games, we feel confident in ranking Jones’ supporting cast based both on production and their level of trust with the Patriots quarterback.

(Note: We’re not including running backs in this list, regardless of what kind of role they have in the passing game.)

1. Jakobi Meyers, WR

An obvious choice. Meyers is Jones’ go-to receiver, especially on third downs. The fourth-year pro enjoyed an excellent training camp and, so far, has continued that success in the regular season. Meyers leads the Patriots in both receptions (13) and receiving yards (150) while also ranking third in the NFL in contested catches, per Pro Football Focus. Tough as nails, Meyers is admired by teammates and coaches alike and has become arguably the most important player on the offense other than Jones.

2. Nelson Agholor, WR

If we did these rankings at the end of last season, Agholor probably would’ve been near the bottom. But he and Jones put in a ton of work this offseason and it showed throughout training camp and the preseason. After a forgettable season opener, Agholor broke out last Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers with his best performance since arriving in New England, racking up six catches for 110 yards and one touchdown. Agholor brings speed and versatility to the offense, and Jones can’t say enough good things about him.

3. Kendrick Bourne, WR

Bourne earns the No. 3 spot despite his well-documented clashing with Patriots coaches and subsequent demotion in the offense. That’s because when Bourne actually is on the field, Jones seems to immediately look his way — and good results follow. Bourne only has seen 26 snaps on offense this season — two in Week 1 — but has turned the limited playing time into three catches on four targets for 57 yards. He’s a talented, explosive receiver whose role must increase moving forward.