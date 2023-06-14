J.C. Jackson Eager To Prove Deserving Of Nickname From Patriots’ Tenure

Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson didn’t come close to living up to the hype that immediately followed him to Los Angeles. And while part of that was because of a mid-season injury which required surgery, his poor play was the story early on.

“I felt like (expletive),” Jackson told USA Today’s Tyler Dragon while reflecting on his 2022 season. “I haven’t done anything (and) got hurt. I just got paid.”

Jackson, who signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Chargers after four years with the New England Patriots, gave up four touchdowns in his first five games. The Pro Bowler, who gave himself the nickname of “Mr. INT,” didn’t record a pick in any of those five games and allowed a 70% completion rate.

Jackson now is hoping that upon returning to full health, he’ll be able to prove he’s still deserving of that title.

“I still got to prove to my teammates and to myself that I’m still ‘Mr. INT,'” Jackson told USA Today. “I didn’t do (expletive) last year. I felt like (expletive), honestly. I didn’t feel good.”

Jackson suffered a season-ending ruptured Patellar tendon in Week 7. He currently is rehabbing his right knee and has been seen working during LA’s minicamp. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley acknowledged how the summer will be important for Jackson, and he’s expected to learn more of a prognosis after a June 19 appointment, according to Dragon.

“Most of it is mental,” Jackson told USA Today. “You got to tell yourself every day that you want it. You want to be the best. I can do it. I’m gonna comeback 110%. You got to have that confidence.”

The Chargers, who are 3-1 to win the AFC West on FanDuel Sportsbook behind the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs (-160), surely would benefit from Jackson’s return — especially if he can have the same output which led him to earning a five-year contract.

Jackson previously noted that he has Week 13 against the Patriots circled on his calendar, which wouldn’t be a bad time to cement his “Mr. INT” namesake.