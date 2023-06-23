The Celtics came into the 2023 NBA Draft with one first-round pick, and they left Thursday night with a stockpile of future second-round selections.

Boston had the No. 35 pick in the week leading up to the draft. But the Celtics acquired Kristaps Porzingis and two first-round picks in a three-team deal that included trading away Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens channeled his inner Bill Belichick and traded down with the Detroit Pistons from the No. 25 pick to No. 31 and for two future second-round picks. Boston continued to trade down in the second round and left the draft with Jordan Walsh, who was selected 38th overall. The Celtics now own an extra second-round pick in the next four drafts.

“With the Celtics in win-now mode, the team was not interested in adding many rookies to their roster in this year’s draft,” a source told MassLive’s Brian Robb.

The extra picks could be used in a potential trade, possibly for a player like Damian Lillard. Boston is not done making moves, according to Robb on Thursday, and Stevens likely wanted to acquire as many assets as he could to help strengthen a roster that will feel the loss of Smart.