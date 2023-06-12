FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots didn’t have great attendance for their first day of mandatory minicamp.
Nine players were absent from Monday’s session, including receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and offensive tackle Trent Brown. Both players weren’t present during any of the open OTA practices over the last two weeks
Smith-Schuster reportedly still is nursing a knee injury from last season, whereas Brown planned to report to the facility but was unable to after his flight was canceled due to a rainstorm, according to Mark Daniels of MassLive. For now, we probably can eliminate the possibility of the veteran offensive tackle holding out over a contract issue.
The same can’t be said for defensive tackle Lawrence Guy, who neither practiced nor reported to minicamp due to a contract dispute, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss. Guy will be fined for each day he fails to attend Patriots minicamp.
Here’s the full absence list for Monday’s practice:
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
WR Tyquan Thornton
WR Kayshon Boutte
RB James Robinson
OT Trent Brown
OG Mike Onwenu
DL Lawrence Guy
DB Tae Hayes
DB Quandre Mosely
- More Patriots coverage from Pats Pulpit
- Patriots reportedly re-sign Jahlani Tavai’s brother
- What Patriots players have said about DeAndre Hopkins
- Seven interesting storylines for Patriots minicamp
Additionally, special teamer Cody Davis was spotted on the lower practice field, potentially indicating an injury situation.
Thornton reportedly is dealing with a soft-tissue injury. The second-year receiver missed the last two OTA practices open to reporters but starred in the first.
New England is scheduled to practice again Tuesday and Wednesday before going on summer break.
Featured image via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images