FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots didn’t have great attendance for their first day of mandatory minicamp.

Nine players were absent from Monday’s session, including receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and offensive tackle Trent Brown. Both players weren’t present during any of the open OTA practices over the last two weeks

Smith-Schuster reportedly still is nursing a knee injury from last season, whereas Brown planned to report to the facility but was unable to after his flight was canceled due to a rainstorm, according to Mark Daniels of MassLive. For now, we probably can eliminate the possibility of the veteran offensive tackle holding out over a contract issue.

The same can’t be said for defensive tackle Lawrence Guy, who neither practiced nor reported to minicamp due to a contract dispute, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss. Guy will be fined for each day he fails to attend Patriots minicamp.

Here’s the full absence list for Monday’s practice:

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

WR Tyquan Thornton

WR Kayshon Boutte

RB James Robinson

OT Trent Brown

OG Mike Onwenu

DL Lawrence Guy

DB Tae Hayes

DB Quandre Mosely

Additionally, special teamer Cody Davis was spotted on the lower practice field, potentially indicating an injury situation.

Thornton reportedly is dealing with a soft-tissue injury. The second-year receiver missed the last two OTA practices open to reporters but starred in the first.

New England is scheduled to practice again Tuesday and Wednesday before going on summer break.