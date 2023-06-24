The Red Sox farm system contains multiple exciting players to look forward to, and three out of the top five prospects play in Double-A Portland.

Marcelo Mayer, who is the top prospect in Boston’s farm system, according to Sox Prospects, was promoted from High-A a month ago. And he has fit in well in a squad that includes No. 3 prospect Ceddanne Rafaela and No. 4 prospect Nick Yorke. The trio also are in the top 100 of best prospects in Major League Baseball.

The Sea Dogs are in a battle for first place in the Eastern League Northeast, and NESN’s Tom Caron made the trip to Portland, where he sat down with Yorke, who didn’t lack confidence in himself or his teammates.

“There’s no doubt in mind that almost every single guy that steps on that field here is going to be a big leaguer, whether it’s with the Red Sox or not,” Yorke told Caron on the “TC & Company Podcast.” “It’s just a lot of fun. We all played with each other in Salem, Greenville and whatnot. To be able to be here with a group, like I said, fighting for a spot in first place, it’s special.”

Recent attention has been on Mayer, but Rafaela has improved on his breakout 2022 and could be nearing a promotion to Triple-A Worcester. Yorke has recaptured the magic this season, and he knows the spotlight only grows larger the higher up in the system you go.

“It’s electric. It’s awesome,” Yorke said of playing in Double-A Portland. “We go play on the road in New Hampshire, and it’s packed with Red Sox fans. It’s awesome. It’s just electric playing in front of the fans here. It feels like every weekend, we got a packed house. The fans just want to go crazy, so we just gotta try to give them something to go crazy for.”

Eight of the top 30 players in Sox Prospects’ rankings play in Double-A Portland, which shows how bright the future is at Hadlock Field. And it would not be surprising if Mayer, Rafaela and Yorke continue to build up hype as they try to help their team reach first place.