Which Patriots Receiver(s) Would Be Squeezed Out By DeAndre Hopkins Deal?

The Patriots-DeAndre Hopkins chatter can now be taken seriously.

The free agent receiver reportedly plans to visit New England sometime next week after spending time with the Tennessee Titans over the weekend. Hopkins, 31, is free to sign with any team after his recent Arizona Cardinals release.

The Friday morning reports accomplish two things: validating the offseason rumors about Hopkins and the Patriots, and indicating the five-time Pro Bowler is open to reuniting with Bill O’Brien. Hopkins’ checkered history with O’Brien from their time with the Houston Texans had been viewed as prohibitive to a deal with New England, but we now can somewhat pump the brakes on that speculation.

None of this means a union between Hopkins and the Patriots is likely. And there still are multiple reasons to believe Hopkins wouldn’t be a good fit in Bill Belichick’s program, most notably his approach to practicing.

Still, the Hopkins-Patriots thing now is more real than it’s been at any point in the offseason. As such, it’s worth exploring the potential domino effect created by signing the star receiver.

New England typically rolls with five receivers on its active roster. If we had to bet right now, that group will include JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton and Demario Douglas, who was the busiest and most impressive rookie receiver during organized team activities. Fellow rookie Kayshon Boutte, while undeniably talented, feels like a longshot, as do local prospect Ed Lee and third-year pro Tre Nixon.

Signing Hopkins obviously would change the math.