BOSTON — Patrice Bergeron had nothing but fond things to say about the Boston Bruins fanbase when he announced his retirement Tuesday after 19 seasons with the organization.

While speaking with the media at TD Garden on Wednesday, the former captain of the Black and Gold again shared his appreciation and admiration for those supporters.

“Thank you for everything, it’s been an absolute honor,” Bergeron said. “When you get drafted, you never know where you’re going to end up, what the journey’s going to be like. It’s obviously a dream as I said many times and I couldn’t be more grateful and thankful for being here, arriving as an 18-year-old kid, young adult, not knowing too much, whether it’s language or even the adult life really. And the city really took me under its wing and embraced me and it’s been special.

“So, the fans and everyone, I’m thankful for the memories and everything you guys have brought to me and my family.”

Bruins fans had a heartfelt reaction the the news. And they weren’t alone with Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs, president Cam Neely, general manager Don Sweeney along with countless teammates and NHL players all reacting to Bergeron’s announcement. He was an institution in Boston, after all.

Bergeron explained his decision to retire was because he didn’t have the same motivation this offseason, and his body was telling him it was time. The opportunity to spend more time with his family also was an equally important factor in his decision. So despite the fact Bergeron doesn’t know what his future will hold, he’s perfectly content with his decision to hang up his skates.

But no Bruins fans will debate it: They are better off after cheering for Bergeron the last two decades.