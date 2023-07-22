Even with the Boston Red Sox season in full swing, there is plenty going on down on the farm. NESN.com will take a look at several high-level prospects at the midway point of the season and see how they are faring. Next up: Enmanuel Valdez.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has talked glowingly about Enmanuel Valdez’s hitting ability. And Cora got the chance to see it up close this season.

Valdez broke through to the majors this spring with the 24-year-old giving the Red Sox an option in the middle infield with Boston being ravaged by injuries at those positions. A year ago, Valdez wasn’t even with the organization. The Red Sox acquired him at the 2022 Major League Baseball trade deadline in a trade that sent catcher Christian Vázquez to the Houston Astros.

The 5-foot-8, 191-pound second baseman brings a Teddy Roosevelt type of approach to the diamond, carrying a big stick and doing damage at the plate with it. Valdez’s power continues to stand out as he develops other parts of his game.

Here’s what you need to know at the midway point of the season about Boston’s prospect that has already contributed in the majors.

2022 season: .296/.376/.542 (500 at-bats), 28 HRs, 107 RBIs, 64 BB, 8 SB

2023 season (minors): .282/.388/.602 (103 at-bats), 8 HRs, 25 RBIs, 17 BB, 2 SB

2023 season (majors): .234/.280/.404 (94 at-bats), 4 HRs, 11 RBIs, 5 BB, 4 SB

Overview of Season

With Trevor Story, Yu Chang and Christian Arroyo all dealing with injuries during the early part of the season, the Red Sox called up Valdez to fill a void in the middle of the diamond.

Valdez made his debut on April 19 against the Minnesota Twins and recorded his first hit in his first big-league at-bat. Valdez’s initial stint with the Red Sox lasted only a game, but they called upon him again a week later. His second stint went much longer, going from the end of April to early June.

Valdez picked a good time to register his first MLB home run, too, hitting a 427-foot shot off Toronto Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios that broke a deadlock in the bottom of the sixth. The Dominican Republic native showed flashes of the power he prominently featured in the minor leagues, but it wasn’t there consistently.

Valdez’s defensive play and staying healthy have been his two biggest issues. He committed six errors in 32 games at second base with the Red Sox and spent two separate stints recently on the injured list. He currently is on the shelf due to a left hamstring strain.

Best Performance of Season

Valdez’s top showing with the Red Sox came in mid-May against the San Diego Padres. He went 2-for-4, including a blasting a key three-run home run and registering a double in a 4-2 win.

At Triple-A, Valdez turned in a very strong performance in mid-April, tying a season-high with three hits. He smacked another home run in that game and drove in three runs.

Change In Ranking?

Valdez climbed several spots in the SoxProspects.com rankings. He began the season ranked No. 15 overall among all Red Sox prospects, but since moved up to No. 10. He’s the only Red Sox prospect in the top 10 with big league experience.

Future Projection

Since Valdez has already gotten his feet wet with the Red Sox, there’s no need to estimate his arrival to the majors. Instead, projecting the future of the left-handed hitter, Valdez looks like he can be a solid depth piece for the Red Sox as he continues to round out his game. He’ll probably contend for a roster spot due to his bat in coming spring trainings and will be on the shuttle from Worcester to Boston often.