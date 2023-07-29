Ezekiel Elliott reportedly visited the New England Patriots on Saturday but not without a personal phone call made by Bill Belichick.

The All-Pro running back was cut by the Dallas Cowboys this offseason but remained unsigned at the start of training camp. Elliott is a former two-time rushing champion but had career-low numbers in his final year with Dallas as Tony Pollard grew into a starting role.

New England is Elliott’s first known visit. The invite came after Belichick called Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones “for insight and evaluation” on the running back, according to ESPN’s Ed Werder.

The Patriots invited Leonard Fournette and Darrell Henderson for workouts prior to training camp but both backs left New England without a deal offered. Director of player personnel Matt Groh confirmed Thursday the Patriots have interest in Dalvin Cook, but the former Minnesota Vikings running back is visiting the New York Jets this weekend and seems enticed to join Gang Green.

Fans and pundits can interpret Belichick’s reported phone call to Jones in any direction. It at least showed the head coach’s interest in Elliott to determine what he can bring as a possible option along with Rhamondre Stevenson, who addressed New England’s links to Cook on Friday.