Count Ezekiel Elliott among those who believe the New England Patriots found a great complement to starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

While speaking to reporters for the first time since signing with the Patriots, Elliott on Wednesday touched on an array of topics including why he joined New England, his first impressions of coach Bill Belichick and Stevenson, his running mate.

“It’s great working with ‘Mondre. Me and ‘Mondre have the same agents so we’ve known each other for a while,” Elliott told reporters, per the team. “But he’s a back that has a similar running style as me, so I think we’ll be able to complement each other very well.”

Stevenson said much of the same when asked for his reaction right after the Elliott news. It’s clear the two are excited to be teammates.

Former Patriots assistant Dante Scarnecchia referred to the pairing as a “two-headed monster, as well.

Elliott figures to be New England’s No. 2 running back behind Stevenson. And while Stevenson is expected to see the lion’s share of snaps and carries, Elliott’s skillset near the goal line and as a pass blocker make him a perfect fit. New England might even have one of the league’s best backfields at season’s end.

“I think when you look at my play style and the culture of this team, I think it’s a good match,” Elliott said. “I think I’m a good fit.”

New England will travel to Tennessee to face the Titans in their preseason finale Friday night. With Elliott seeing additional practice reps this week, perhaps he’ll receive more of an opportunity to prove himself.