How To Watch Friday’s Red Sox-Dodgers Game On Apple TV+

NESN will feature two-thirds of the action as Mookie Betts returns to Fenway Park this weekend — but fans will need to look elsewhere for the opener.

As the Red Sox open a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday night marks Betts’ first game in Boston since the Feb. 10, 2020 trade. However, the 30-year-old stressed before the series he wants the matchup to purely be about baseball and nothing else.

The last time Boston faced Los Angeles was on July 14, 2019. Then Red Sox starter David Price pitched against then Dodgers starter Hyun Jin Ryu in a 7-4 win for Los Angeles at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox are coming off a dominant win over the Houston Astros in Minute Maid Park on Thursday and are 3 1/2 games back in the American League wild-card race.

Story continues below advertisement

Kutter Crawford will get the start opposite Lance Lynn with first pitch scheduled at 7:10 p.m. ET. J.D. Martinez will not play in the series after he was placed on the injured list due to groin tightness.

The game will be broadcast on Apple TV+ with its pregame coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. An Apple device is not required and can be watched for free on the Apple TV app.

Come back to NESN for the rest of the series, however, as NESN will broadcast the final two games. First pitch for Saturday’s game scheduled at 4:10 p.m. with pregame starting at 3 p.m.