Red Sox Vs. Dodgers Lineups: Rob Refsnyder Starts, Masataka Yoshida Sits

The Red Sox dropped the series opener to the Dodgers at Fenway Park on Friday, but they’ll aim to bounce back and get back on track in the American League wild-card race.

Mookie Betts returned to Boston for the first time in four years, and Los Angeles’ efficient offense pushed past the Red Sox despite their early lead in Friday’s game.

It will be a battle between southpaws Saturday afternoon with James Paxton getting the start opposite Julio Urías. Paxton will hope to rebound after his four-inning start against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Monday.

With Boston going up against a left-handed pitcher, Rob Refsnyder starts at left field in place of Masataka Yoshida. He’ll bat third behind Justin Turner, who starts at first base in place of Triston Casas. Trevor Story moves to designated hitter with Luis Urías at second base and Pablo Reyes at shortstop. They will bat seventh and eighth, respectively, with Connor Wong back at catcher looking for redemption after his miscue Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

First pitch for Red Sox-Dodgers is scheduled at 4:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch full coverage of the matchup on NESN starting with pregame at 3 p.m.

Here are the starting lineups both sides will roll out.

BOSTON RED SOX (68-61)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Justin Turner, 1B

Rob Refsnyder, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Adam Duvall, CF

Trevor Story, DH

Pablo Reyes, SS

Luis Urías, 2B

Connor Wong, C

James Paxton, LHP (7-4, 3.79 ERA)

Story continues below advertisement

LOS ANGELES DODGERS (79-48)

Mookie Betts, RF

Freddie Freeman, 1B

Will Smith, C

Max Muncy, 3B

Amed Rosario, 2B

Kiké Hernández, CF

James Outman, DH

Chris Taylor, LF

Miguel Rojas, SS

Julio Urías, LHP (11-6, 4.15 ERA)