Stefon Diggs Responds To Eye-Popping Stephen A. Smith Report

It didn’t take long for Buffalo Bills wideout Stefon Diggs to respond to an eye-popping report from Stephen A. Smith.

During Monday morning’s episode of ESPN’s “First Take,” Smith reported the All-Pro receiver wanted out of Buffalo. Smith, ESPN’s most recognizable media personality, stressed that Diggs was not going to force his way out via trade, but nevertheless noted Diggs was no longer as confident in Buffalo.

“Brother wants out by the way,” Smith said in reference to Diggs. “I’m just telling you what I know, I got my own sources.”

Diggs addressed the situation on social media Monday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

“100% not true,” Diggs posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I don’t know who the source is but I thought i nip this (expletive) in the bud already.”

Diggs added: “Rocking wit my dawgs… Bills mafia through and through !!!”

Rocking wit my dawgs… Bills mafia ❤️💙 through and through !!! — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) August 21, 2023

Diggs’ sentiments about nipping it in the bud likely were in reference to his recent comments about wanting to retire in Buffalo.

Story continues below advertisement

Diggs’ standing with the Bills already was called in question this offseason after he missed a minicamp session. At the time, it was reported Diggs was unhappy with his role in the Bills’ offense. However, Diggs has since returned for training camp and preseason and is expected to be a key factor as the Bills look to contend for a Super Bowl.