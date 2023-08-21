Stephen A. Smith might now be known for being an outspoken media personality as opposed to a traditional sports journalist, but ESPN’s most recognizable figure took out his reporter’s notebook again Monday. And in doing so, Smith dropped a bomb relating to All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills.

While speaking about the AFC hierarchy and teams with the most to prove during an episode of ESPN’s “First Take,” Smith reported that Diggs would rather not be in Buffalo anymore.

“… So you got Stefon Diggs, this brother an All-World receiver, but clearly wasn’t happy, walked out, didn’t want to talk to nobody. Then came into training camp, they had some friction they had to get settled and all this other stuff,” Smith said on the network alongside analyst Dan Orlovsky.

Smith then dropped the good stuff and Orlovsky’s jaw essentially dropped to the floor.

Story continues below advertisement

“Brother wants out by the way. I’m just telling you what I know, I got my own sources,” Smith said. “Brother wants out. He don’t want to be in Buffalo no more, he don’t want to be. I’m telling you right now, I have my sources.

“Stefon Diggs got to be there, but he would prefer to be gone because he’s lost a level of belief in the Buffalo Bills. That’s right I said it. This is Stephen A., baby.

“I’m telling you what I know. They (Bills) can deny it, they can tell you (what they want). I have my sources. I’m telling you what I know.

“But he’s not going to force his way out, he knows he got to be there and they got to perform,” Smith continued. “But he ain’t feeling the Buffalo Bills the way he once did because he feels they got a window of opportunity they missed out on.”

Story continues below advertisement

Stephen A. Smith says Stefon Diggs wants out of Buffalo 😳



"He don't want to be in Buffalo no more… he would prefer to be gone”



(via @FirstTake)



pic.twitter.com/Tl24nDTxuN — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) August 21, 2023

Diggs responded to Smith’s report on social media a few hours later. Diggs posted it was “100% not true” and said he would continue “rocking wit my dawgs” and Bills mafia.

It was reported in June that Diggs was not happy with his role in Buffalo’s offense, which ultimately led to Diggs missing a minicamp session. At the time, Bills coach Sean McDermott said he was “very concerned” about Diggs’ absence, but backtracked on that sentiment in the ensuing days.