Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s rumored romance brought together two unlikely worlds, but they seemed to agree Tuesday on their dislike of artificial intelligence.

The hype around the Swift and Kelce romance went nuclear during the Kansas City blowout win over the Chicago Bears last Sunday when the Grammy Award winner went wild over a touchdown grab from the tight end.

Swift’s appearance at Arrowhead Stadium proved to be a massive draw with the Week 3 matchup earning top billing as the most-watched NFL game of the week, including top ranks for female viewership among all demographics.

The new audience Swift brought has caused outlets to do whatever they can to produce content for her fans.

Tabloid Page Six decided to get into the game by jumping the gun on their unofficial romance by creating an AI-produced image of what their baby would look like.

“We made Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s AI baby,” Page Six wrote on Instagram. “You’re welcome. Drop his name in the comments.”

The majority of commentators agreed this was something no one asked for, and there were very few people who participated in Page Six’s attempt at engagement by actually dropping serious names. However, everyone commenting about how they disliked the tabloid’s attempts to get into the Swift-Kelce romance story did contribute to their engagement numbers.

NFL fans who might not be fans of the story likely won’t hear less of it when the Chiefs play the New York Jets on “Sunday Night Football.”