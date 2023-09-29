FOXBORO, Mass. — When football fans hear the words “special teams,” the Patriots probably are the first team that comes to mind.

Bill Belichick, in the face of blustering industry headwinds, remains committed to investing in the kicking game. New England’s head coach loves special teams, which he views as a non-negotiable component of complimentary football.

But for specialists, are the Patriots all that different? Do they really treat special teams differently than other franchises?

“For sure,” newcomer Chris Board told NESN.com this week. “There’s definitely an emphasis on (special) teams compared to other teams. We definitely value it. Definitely make sure we take care of it. So, it’s definitely different than a lot of teams, for sure.”

New England was atypically awful on special teams the last two campaigns, something Belichick sought to correct over the offseason. A key part of his plan was signing Board, whom he views as one of the NFL’s top specialists. Another was shifting Joe Judge from offense back to special teams, where he’s teamed up with assistants Cam Achord and Joe Houston.

The results have been immediate, with the coaching trio responsible for Brenden Schooler’s epic Week 2 field goal block.

“They all help come up with the gameplan each week,” Board, who was in awe of Schooler’s “dope” play, said of the three coaches. “They all work together well.”

During training camp, special teams legend and Patriots captain Matthew Slater spoke glowingly of Board and said he’d be a “huge” addition. “It’s no mystery to me why he’s so successful,” Slater said.

So, has Slater also been what Board expected?

“That and more, man,” he said. “It’s definitely been great with Slate. Just his leadership. Everything he brings to the game. He’s definitely one of the greatest players to play this game. He’s changed the way that this game has been played as well. Definitely a lot of respect and I’m very appreciative to be able to play with him.”

For the most part, the Patriots have been better on special this season than they were in 2021 and 2022. And Board’s been a big part of the turnaround.

“I think we’re making some big-time strides,” Slater told NESN.com after New England’s Week 2 win over the Jets. “I think we just have to be consistent. … But encouraging overall.”

That said, the Patriots missed a pair of long kicks in New York, largely due to sloppiness from the field goal operation. And some of rookie Bryce Brainger’s punts didn’t have nearly enough hangtime. So, it’s a work in progress.

The Patriots will look for a cleaner special teams effort this Sunday when they visit the Dallas Cowboys.