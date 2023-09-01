It’s September! Here’s Who Red Sox Reportedly Will Call Up

The Boston Red Sox will open up the final month of their regular season schedule against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Friday night.

And they’ll reportedly do so with a couple of fresh faces in tow.

The Red Sox are calling up pitcher Brandon Walter and infielder Enmanuel Valdez from Triple-A Worcester on Friday, according to Katie Morrison-O’Day of MassLive. The two September call-ups were confirmed by Christopher Smith of MassLive.

In past years there would be an influx of talent arriving to the big leagues on September 1, but Major League Baseball now only allows teams to expand their rosters from 26 to 28 players for the final month of the season. That includes a limit of 14 pitchers — which was put forth in an effort to stop teams from piling arms up in the bullpen for the final month of the season.

Boston had limited options on the offensive side, with Valdez, Bobby Dalbec and David Hamilton serving as the only bats on the 40-man roster not currently with the Red Sox.

Valdez played in 33 games for the Red Sox, slashing .234/.280/.404 with four home runs and 11 RBIs. It isn’t expected that he’ll play very much, with Luis Urías and Ceddanne Rafaela commanding the majority of reps at second base with Pablo Reyes out.

Walter might stick around for a while, however. The 26-year-old has a 1.42 ERA over his last 25 1/3 innings of work in Triple-A, being used as a starter for the WooSox. He will likely be used in relief for Boston, serving as one of the few left-handed options with Brennan Bernardino down.

The two prospects each previously had stints in Boston.

The Red Sox will continue to make moves throughout the month, with Reyes, Bernardino and potentially Zack Kelly preparing for returns.