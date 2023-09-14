It’s been a mixed year for the Red Sox, but there have been signs of growth from young players this season.

Brayan Bello continued his development as a potential ace of the starting rotation, and Connor Wong has cemented his role as Boston’s everyday catcher.

But Triston Casas took a huge leap forward in his second Major League Baseball season after gaining manager Alex Cora’s trust as the team’s starting first baseman. The 23-year-old hit 24 home runs and 64 RBIs through 130 games and is a contender to win American League Rookie of the Year.

It’s why MLB.com writer Ian Browne chose Casas as a Red Sox player who “took a big step forward” this season.

“While starting pitcher Brayan Bello could also have easily earned this distinction, the in-season improvement of Casas has been something to behold for the Red Sox,” Browne wrote Thursday. “The AL Rookie of the Year Award candidate has had quite the resurgence after a slow start. In his first 174 at-bats after the All-Star break, Casas had a batting line of .322/.419/.632 with 15 homers and 37 RBIs. He looks poised to be a cornerstone of the Boston batting order for many years to come.”

Casas has tough competition for AL Rookie of the Year with Gunnar Henderson and Josh Jung as the top two favorites on FanDuel. But it’s still been a solid year for the first baseman, who set himself up this season to be a key fixture for Boston for years to come.